Youngest-ever WVa lawmaker back in state government

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia delegate who became the youngest person elected to the Legislature in state history at age 18 is back in government. Saira Blair has been named deputy treasurer for the local government division of the state Treasurer’s Office. Blair will oversee a staff of specialists who work on local government and constituent issues. Blair was a senior at Hedgesville High School when she defeated an incumbent in the May 2014 Republican primary before winning the November general election. Blair decided in 2018 not to seek a third term, opting instead to finish her college education.