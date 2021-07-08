All-Star Soto hits 3-run homer, Nationals rout Padres 15-5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star Juan Soto warmed up for the Home Run Derby by hitting a three-run shot in the first inning and the Washington Nationals pounded Chris Paddack and the San Diego Padres 15-5. Soto announced earlier in the day that he’d participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night at Coors Field and then hit an opposite-field shot to left-center to give the Nationals a 3-0 lead three batters into the game. It was his 11th. Paddack got into trouble right away when he hit Alcides Escobar with his seventh pitch and then allowed Trea Turner’s single ahead of Soto’s first-pitch homer.