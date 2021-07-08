Biden says U.S. war in Afghanistan will end August 31

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31. He says “speed is safety” as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war. Biden spoke Thursday to update his administration’s ongoing efforts to wind down the U.S. war in Afghanistan. He said: “We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build” and “Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future.” Biden also amplified the justification of his decision to end U.S. military operations even as the Taliban make rapid advances in significant swaths of the country.