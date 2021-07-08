China slams Olympic boycott call, ‘politicization of sports’

BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized what it called the “politicization of sports” after British lawmakers urged a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China allows an investigation of complaints of human rights abuses in its northwest. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says a boycott “will not succeed.” The British Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee called for the government to urge British companies to boycott the Beijing Games, scheduled for February. The appeal adds to pressure on China’s ruling Communist Party over reports of mass detentions and other abuses of mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson says Beijing opposes “interference in other countries’ internal affairs by using human rights issues as a pretext.”