Elsa glides to the east of us, but brings rain and storms for Thursday

Tropical Storm Elsa along with a cold front to our west bring an unsettled end to the work week.

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and will gradually warm into the 70s today. Expect showers and storms to really build in this afternoon, but some spotty rain is possible during the morning hours. We aren't tracking severe storms to form, but some could be strong. Main things would be heavy downpours, lightning, and some gusty winds.

Elsa continues to race to the northeast eventually impacting the New England states. Today flooding and tropical storm force winds are likely along the east coast from Georgia into Massachusetts.

Overnight we hold onto some spotty rain. Patchy fog will develop for some of us overnight. Temperatures fall into the 60s.

Our Friday is slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and lower 80s. Considering another day where showers and scattered storms will impact most of the viewing area as the cold front continues to pass through the region.

Friday night into Saturday morning will be a tad cooler with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. This weekend we warm up near normal, but some moisture is still possible as a warm front lifts to the north through our area.

Next week we hold onto a daily chance of showers and storms with temperatures primarily in the 80s.

