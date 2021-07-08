FCC to mull cellphone blocking options for state prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal regulators are considering allowing state prisons across the country more technological options to combat contraband cellphones. That’s according to a Federal Communications Commission online meeting agenda for Tuesday. Prisons officials have long said contraband phones represent the greatest security threat behind bars. The commission is not expected to address out-and-out cell signal jamming, which corrections officials want but is banned under federal law, for state prisons. Instead, the mechanism being mulled by regulators would allow officials to use technology at state prisons to identify specific contraband phones. That information could then be sent to cell carriers, who could shut the signals down.