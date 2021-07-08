German court delays far-right party ruling, citing election

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany says it won’t decide before the country’s national election whether the domestic intelligence agency can put the far-right Alternative for Germany party under observation due to suspicions of extreme-right sympathies. The Cologne administrative court said Thursday that it also won’t rule before the September election on the party’s bid to prevent the intelligence agency from publicly specifying how many people belong to its officially dissolved hard-right faction. The court said it originally planned to rule in early July, but the complexity of the case and other factors got in the way. It says it now plans to rule in the first quarter of 2022 out of respect for voters.