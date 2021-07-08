Man sentenced for attempting to meet 14-year-old girl for sex in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Virginia man will spend between three and 15 years behind bars after police said he attempted to meet up with a 14-year-old girl for sex in Raleigh County.



David Kemp was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to Patronizing a Victim of Sex Trafficking in May of 2021.



According to investigators, Kemp drove to Raleigh County in October of 2020 after responding to an ad that said "Young mama bear in town for a getaway with the little cubs."



Police said Kemp had offered to pay the woman for sex with her 14-year-old daughter and was captured in Mercer County when he arrived in West Virginia.



When given the opportunity to speak at sentencing, Kemp acknowledged no wrongdoing on his own behalf.



"Like the woman that was selling her kids, I was grateful the police were able to put a stop to that. I don't know what all to say," he concluded.



Judge Andrew Dimlich sentenced Kemp to the full sentence allowed under the charge which is between 3-15 years in prison.



"I don't have a choice in this matter but to impose the penitentiary sentence because I think you came to this state to have sex with a 14-year-old female," said Judge Dimlich in his ruling.



Kemp had another conviction on his record from Virginia for taking Indecent Liberty with a Child and Sexual Battery.



He will be required to register on the West Virginia Sex Offender Registry for life.