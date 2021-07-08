Occasional showers/t-storms remain on tap into Friday

Moisture from TS Elsa to our southeast, combined with an incoming cold front to our west will keep us unsettled into tonight. Though widespread flooding nor severe weather is expected, occasional showers and thunderstorms look possible the rest of the evening and overnight. Lows tonight will fall into the 60s.

Tomorrow will bring morning on-and-off showers and the cold front continues to make its way through the area. Rain will wind down through the afternoon and we should see some breaks of sun before the day is over tomorrow. Highs will top off in the 70s, and we'll be mainly clear tomorrow night with lows in the 50s and 60s.

We look to warm back up into the weekend as a warm front moves in, bringing a return of southerly wind flow. Temps should be pushing 80 through the weekend, and we will stay a bit unstable, with occasional showers and t-storms both Saturday evening into Sunday. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!