Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Troopers are investigating a fatal accident in Beckley on Wednesday.



According to a West Virginia State Police spokesperson, troopers were notified around 9:35 p.m, when a nearby driver flagged down troopers saying a person had been struck by a vehicle on Robert C. Byrd Drive near the Wal-Mart in Crab Orchard.



When troopers arrived on scene, they found a man lying dead in the roadway. He was later identified as Jared Holahan, 27 of Columbia Station, Ohio.



Witnesses on scene told troopers that Holahan was standing in the roadway and two vehicles travelling west on Route 16 struck him.



The incident is being reconstructed by the West Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and remains active and ongoing, the troopers said.