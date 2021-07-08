Preparations underway for Friends of Charity Auto Fair this weekend

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Organizers of the Friends of Charity Auto Fair say the event will be back this weekend and better than ever.



The event is happening this Friday and Saturday at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport from 8 a.m.- 11 p.m.



This year's event features more than 500 cars, a petting zoo, a carnival, and a whole lot more.



According to organizer Danny Kincaid, there is still time for cars to register and participate.



To learn more, visit https://www.wvautofair.com/



All proceeds will go to benefit Hospice of Southern West Virginia.



The cost of entrance is $5 on Friday and $10 on Saturday.

