Uptown sale of Zen’s could come down to one vote in Beckley’s Common Council

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) There are just a few days to go before Beckley's first Common Council vote on the proposed purchase of the old Zen's building in Uptown.



Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, among other members of council, are hoping to make the million dollar purchase a public-private partnership that will allow the city to lease the building to 'Fruits of Labor.' The organization helps recovering addicts bounce back through work.



The cafe specializes in coffee, pastries, sandwiches, and catering, according to Mayor Rappold. "It's extremely high quality from everyone we hear, including those in the Rainelle location who say it's top notch."



The cafe is a non-profit with for-profit elements, but all the money raised goes back to helping recovering addicts find work. "The owner, Tammy Jordan, takes no pay," explained the Mayor.



But passage of the measure could come down to one vote. Council members Janine Bullock, Cody Reedy, a nd Tom Sopher are likely no votes. Council member Robert Dunlap said Thursday he will abstain due to conflicts on interest in his law practice. Council members Sherrie Hunter and Bob Canter are likely yes votes.



That leaves Kevin Price as the undecided vote that could tip the scales.



"Right now, I'm undecided. But we have three more weeks until the final decision is made so a lot could change," he told WVVA News on Thursday.



According to Mayor Rappold, another benefit of the deal would be the City would be able to utilize more parking currently owned by Zen's across the street.



The first vote is set for Tuesday evening at Beckley's regular meeting of the Common Council.