Seoul spy agency: No sign NKorean leader has been vaccinated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency has told lawmakers that there is no sign that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been inoculated against the coronavirus and his country hasn’t received any foreign vaccines. Lawmakers who attended the closed-door briefing by the National Intelligence Service say North Korea’s government is trying to dispel any expectations among ordinary citizens that they will receive vaccines from abroad and is instead urging them to boost their anti-virus vigilance. They say the spy agency told them that Kim doesn’t appear to have any health problem despite his recent weight loss. It said it believes Kim went on a diet to improve his health and lost 10-20 kilograms (22-44 pounds) between February and June.