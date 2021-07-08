Taiwan receives another 1.1M doses of vaccine from Japan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has received 1.13 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan in the second such donation this year. Once desperately lacking jabs, Taiwan has benefited from vaccine diplomacy, receiving near 5 million doses from the United States and Japan following its worst outbreak starting in May. Taiwan has also accused China, which claims the self-ruled island as its renegade territory, of intervening to block the delivery of vaccines. China denies it. Taiwan had signed commitments to purchase more than 29 million doses of vaccines, but given global supply constraints and manufacturing delays, it was left with only about 700,000 doses when the number of cases rose sharply in May. Taiwan’s allies have stepped in, enabling the island to start distributing the shots quickly.