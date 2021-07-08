UN nuclear agency to help monitor Fukushima water release

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says it has reached an agreement with Japan on helping monitor and review the release of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean. The Japanese government decided in April to start discharging the water in about two years after building a facility and compiling release plans adhering to safety requirements. The idea has been fiercely opposed by fishermen, residents and Japan’s neighbors. Japan asked the International Atomic Energy Agency to review its plans against international safety standards and to support and be present during environmental monitoring operations. The IAEA said Thursday it has agreed on “terms of reference” with Tokyo.