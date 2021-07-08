West Virginia governor announces new general counsel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced a new general counsel, J. Berkeley Bentley. The governor’s office said Bentley succeeds Brian Abraham, who became chief of staff earlier this year. Bentley has been deputy general counsel and senior counsel for policy legislation since April 2019. He was previously at West Virginia law firm Bowles Rice, where his work included representing private and public entities in finance and municipal bond transactions. He is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law.