West Virginia soldier’s remains identified from Korean War

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A soldier from West Virginia who went missing during the Korean War has been accounted for. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday that the remains of Army Cpl. Pete Conley of Chapmanville, were identified in June 2020. The 19-year-old Conley’s unit was attacked in North Korea and he was reported missing in action on Dec. 12, 1950. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. In 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of American service members killed. Scientists used DNA and other analysis to identify Conley’s remains. Conley will be buried in Pecks Hill, West Virginia, at a date to be determined.