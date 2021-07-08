West Virginia woman sentenced in abuse death of grandson

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole after 15 years in the fatal abuse of her 5-year-old grandson. A Harrison County judge on Wednesday sentenced Michelle Lynn Boggs of Lost Creek. The Exponent Telegram reports she was sentenced for her April conviction on a charge of knowingly allowing death of a child by parent, guardian or custodian by child abuse. Boggs’ son-in-law previously received the same sentence, and his wife is set for trial in September. Police were called in March 2020 when the boy was hospitalized suffering from head trauma, numerous bruises and a laceration on his genital region.