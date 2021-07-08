Skip to Content

WhistlePigs get back in the win column

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA) - After a four-day break, the Princeton WhistlePigs made their return on Thursday evening.

Princeton hosted the Johnson City Doughboys and came out of the gates hot both offensively and defensively. Justin Showalter pitched six innings of 3 hit baseball and held the Doughboys hitless through four. Dylan Rogers, Fisher Pyatt, and Jake Rubenstein all had 2 RBIs in the win.

Princeton will play the Doughboys again on Friday with a 7:00 P.M start time.

Mason Horodyski

