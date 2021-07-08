With fans back, ballpark workers enjoy chance to return

Ballpark employees have had a chance to return to work after the pandemic hit many of them hard. It would be premature to say the scene at major league ballparks has completely returned to normal, but there’s no question this season has been a step in that direction. Delaware North, a concessionaire that operates at 11 big league ballparks, says it has recalled around 8,000 employees and hired around 3,000 new ones since Jan. 1 at those parks. For many employees, the past couple months have been a welcome respite after a tumultuous year.