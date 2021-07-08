WVa gov orders speed limit enforcement after fatal wreck

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered stepped-up enforcement of speed limits on major highways a week after a fatal accident. Justice announced the additional measures Thursday at a news conference in Charleston. He ordered state police to enforce reduced speed limits in work zones. He also directed the state Department of Transportation to go above and beyond national safety standards with signs and traffic control. While last week’s accident at an Interstate 81 rest stop didn’t occur in a construction zone, Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon says work zones are common elsewhere along the interstate. The accident killed two pedestrians who were assisting with an earlier wreck.