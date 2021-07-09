2 US men, ex-Colombia soldiers held in Haiti assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Seventeen suspects have been detained so far in the stunning assassination of Haiti’s president, and Haitian authorities say two are believed to hold dual U.S.-Haitian citizenship and Colombia’s government says at least six are former soldiers in its army. The chief of Haiti’s National Police said Thursday night that eight more suspects were being sought and three others had been killed by police. Officials had earlier said seven were killed. Colombia’s government says it was asked about six of the suspects in Haiti, including two of those killed, and determined they were retired Colombian soldiers, though it hasn’t released their identities. Haitian officials identified two of the detainees as Haitian Americans, but gave no details beyond their names.