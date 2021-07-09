Bluefield Middle School puts together first responder career fair

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)- Kids at Bluefield Middle School were treated to a first responder career fair. Students go to see how Bluefield finest get the job done.

The kids were present at the middle school for a summer enrichment program where students could make up school credits.

The event held members of Bluefields Fire Department, Police Department, and Bluefield Rescue Squad.

Jonathon Yost, A physical education teacher at BMS. Says, the kids took great interest in learning the tricks of the trade.

"They Loved it. They had a lot of questions and the first responders did a fantastic job fielding questions. they showed them the vehicles they used. The ambulance, the fire trucks obviously. The police department came out with their K-9 Unit and put on a show for them."

Capt. Mathew Petry of the Bluefield Fire Dept. says he's grateful of the opportunity to educate the kids.

"It was a good opportunity. Not a lot of people in the community actually know what the fire department does. So, we were explaining to the kids our daily activities that we do, in between running emergency calls. And just explain to them how we prepare for emergencies. That way when they arise, we can be properly trained and perform to the best of our ability."

He also told us how important it is to inspire the next generation of first responders.

"It's important because, not a lot of people in the area know that there are jobs in the fire department as far as we have a lot of volunteer agencies in the area. It's good to educate the public, you know, if it's something they might want to do."