BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners were back at Bowen on Thursday for game one of two against the Burlington Sock Puppets.

Bluefield struggled to get things going. Lightning delayed the game for thirty minutes after two and a half innings.

Bluefield gained some momentum after the delay. The Ridge Runners won it, 1-0. The two teams meet again on Friday at Bowen.