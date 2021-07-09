Bluefield sweeps Burlington; Princeton sweeps Johnson City

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners and Princeton WhistlePigs were both in action on Friday at home.

Bluefield was looking for the sweep against the Burlington Sock Puppets. The Ridge Runners were first on the board Friday, scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning. The Sock Puppets took the lead in the top of the seventh inning, but Bluefield would put three on the board in the eighth. The Ridge Runners get the sweep with a final of 6-4.

Across the way in Princeton, the WhistlePigs were also looking for the sweep against the Johnson City Doughboys. Princeton had plenty of runs come across the plate on Friday. The WhistlePigs take the win, 17-3.

Both teams are back in action on Saturday. Princeton is on the road, and Bluefield is at home.