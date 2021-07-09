Brazil deforestation falls from May but posts monthly record

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Preliminary data from Brazil’s government shows Amazon deforestation in June fell from the prior month. The area deforested in June dropped 24% compared to May, according to daily alerts compiled by the National Institute for Space Research’s Deter monitoring system. However, the 410 square miles of forest loss represented a slight year-on-year increase and was the worst destruction for any month of June since the 2015-2016 start of the data series. Friday’s report comes as foreign investors and the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden are watching closely to see if Brazil will be able to rein in deforestation.