Caitlyn Jenner’s 1st news conference short on substance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner has held her first news conference as a Republican candidate for California governor. It comes 77 days after she announced she was entering a recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Fielding questions for just under 15 minutes Friday, the reality TV personality and former Olympian says she’s a serious candidate and asserted she’s leading the field of potential Republican replacement candidates. She said she will release her tax returns next week and is planning a monthlong statewide bus tour. But she offered almost no policy specifics beyond suggesting more desalination plants to deal with the drought.