Chuck Mathena Center receives federal grant

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- As things inch back to normalcy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses including performing arts venues are working hard to recover.

The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton is one of the latest live performance facilities to receive a Shuttered Venue Operators grant from the Small Business Association. The amount of the grant is just over $139,000, and will go toward a variety of expenses including utilities, mortgage payment, and general maintenance.

The non-profit theater depends on funds received from renting out space, as well as money from the West Virginia Fairs and Festivals, and Division of Arts, Culture, and History.

The federal grant will help in recouping a large portion of those funds missed during the pandemic, so the Chuck Mathena Center can enrich the community by continuing to promote the arts.