Federal judge puts brakes on Tennessee bathroom signage law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has halted enforcement of a new Tennessee law requiring businesses to post special signs if they allow transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice. The law went into effect July 1 and would require such businesses to post signs that read, “This facility maintains a policy of allowing the use of restrooms by either biological sex, regardless of the designation on the restroom.” Businesses in Nashville and Chattanooga sued over the law, claiming that the law violates their First Amendment rights. In a Friday decision, a federal judge handed a victory to the businesses, blocking the state from enforcing the law while the case works its way through the courts.