Former Pennsylvania prosecutor sentenced in sex case

TOWANDA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania county prosecutor who pleaded guilty to pressuring clients for sex when he was a defense attorney is headed to prison for at least 18 months. A judge in Bradford County imposed the sentence of 18 months to 5 years on Friday for former District Attorney Chad M. Salsman. He’d emphatically denied the allegations before pleading guilty in May to witness intimidation, promoting prostitution and obstruction of justice. A message seeking comment was left for his defense attorney. The 44-year-old Wyalusing resident was charged in February with sexually assaulting women who were his clients in criminal and child custody cases. Sexual assault charges and other counts were dropped as part of a guilty plea agreement.