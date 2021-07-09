Friends of Charity Auto Fair underway at Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Rev up your engines, the Friends of Charity Auto Fair sponsored by WVVA is happening both Friday and Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport.



While the event got off to a rainy start on Friday morning, organizers are expecting bigger crowds heading into Friday evening and Saturday.



From the hot rods to the custom classics, hundreds of cars are expected to be on display throughout the weekend.



"We have cars for all the guys and the girls who are into that and we have carnival food for people who are into all of that," explained Hope Duncan, Public Relations Dir. for Hospice of Southern West Virginia.



For all the fun to be had, money raised will go toward two very important organizations in the region -- Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian's Safehouse, which offers faith-based recovery assistance to those battling addiction.



"It's an opportunity for our guys to give back to the community," explained Leon Brush. The men at Brian's Safehouse will be providing technical assistance throughout the weekend. "So many people who are lost in substance abuse have no way to connect to their community. But as they grow and come out of this, they learn how to live and give back to the community."



For the kids, there will be tons of carnival rides, fair food, and appearances by Batman.



Brush's favorite part are the cars. "It's the perfect combination for family fun really."



Duncan and other organizers at the fair are currently gearing up for the main event on Saturday night, a concert by Taylor Made and Josh Turner.



"Saturday is our biggest day and of course we have Josh Turner concert tomorrow night so that's going to be great."



The event will go on until 11 p.m. both nights. The cost of entrance on Friday is $5. The cost of entrance on Saturday is $10.