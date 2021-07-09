Gradually heating back up through the weekend; showers/storms remain possible

As a cold front moves out of the area, we'll get a temporary break in the showers/storms this evening. We should be drying out quickly through sundown, with only a few passing clouds and patchy fog overnight.

Another area of low pressure will begin to inch our way from the west into the weekend. Most of Saturday is looking dry, with just increasing clouds, humidity, and warm temps for most in the upper 70s to mid 80s. We could see a few isolated showers/t-storms Saturday afternoon/evening due to the daytime heat, but many will stay rain-free. Tomorrow night will partly cloudy, muggy, and mild, with lows in the 60s.

A warm front looks to cross then region by Sunday, bringing a slightly higher chance of rain. Sct'd showers and t-storms could become more frequent by Sunday afternoon-evening.

We could see a few severe t-storms on Sunday, with locally heavy rain and gusty winds being the main threats.

Next week looks warm, muggy, and still a bit unsettled for a while....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!