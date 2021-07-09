Loan relief approved for more for-profit college students

The U.S. Education Department has announced it will forgive student loans for more than 1,800 borrowers who attended for-profit colleges that made false recruiting claims. The Biden administration is erasing more than $55 million in debt for former students of Westwood College, the Marinello Schools of Beauty and the Court Reporting Institute. All three have been closed for years. It marks continued progress in the Education Department’s effort to clear a backlog of claims in the borrower defense program, which offers loan forgiveness to defrauded students. Applications piled up under the Trump administration, leaving a current backlog of more than 100,000 claims.