Old bank being turned into luxury condos in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia contractor says an old bank is being turned into luxury condos and apartments. AB Contracting CEO Allen Bell told WCHS-TV that plans call for transforming the Huntington Bank building in downtown Charleston. Bell purchased the 17-story building in April for $4.5 million and said demolition is just beginning. He says plans call for 67 one- and two-bedrooms units that will hopefully open next spring. Along with 24-hour security and an attached parking garage, contractors are considering putting in restaurants, retail and a bank on the first and second floors.