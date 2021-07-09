Rockwool plant starts production in West Virginia

RANSON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia plant has started production of stone wool insulation products. Rockwool North America is making the products at its new manufacturing plant in Jefferson County for residential, commercial and industrial use. The plant has more than 110 employees. Up to 40 more workers will be hired as production ramps up over the next several months. The plant uses natural gas instead of coal as its fuel source. Milton, Ontario-based Rockwool North America also has a manufacturing facility in Mississippi and two more in Canada.