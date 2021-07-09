Showers and storms for first half of day; drier by the afternoon

Cold front passes today brining showers and a few storms for the first part of the day. Behind the front drier conditions build in to close the work day.

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s. Highs will hit the 70s and 80s. We feel the humidity for the first half of the day, but more comfortable air will move in around dinner time tonight. As the cold front crosses through this will bring showers and storms for the morning and early afternoon. Around 3-5PM we will see rain showers dissipate throughout the viewing area leading to mostly dry conditions overnight.

Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and 60s.

Our Saturday starts off dry, but clouds increase and eventually showers and storms move back in by the later afternoon. Showers and storms will continue into the evening. Saturday night showers will be less numerous, but again on Sunday we will hold onto some hit-or-miss showers and storms.

The main issue with storm development throughout the weekend will be heavy downpours and gusty winds. Dew points will raise back up beginning tomorrow afternoon and we remain humid throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be near-normal on both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 70s and 80s for most.

80s stay throughout the next work week and we hold onto a daily chance for showers and storms. Typical summer-like pattern is in store for next week.