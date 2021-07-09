Teen arrested 3 months after WVa prep athlete fatally shot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A teenager has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a West Virginia high school athlete. Police say 19-year-old Dekotis Thomas of Charleston was arrested Thursday by authorities in Akron, Ohio. News outlets, citing a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service, said Thomas was involved in a standoff with police and set the house he was in on fire before he surrendered. Eighteen-year-old Kelvin “KJ” Taylor was shot in the chest on April 7. Taylor had played football and basketball and was set to graduate from Capital High School in May. A Kanawha County grand jury indicted Thomas on murder and weapons charges in Taylor’s death.