Theatre WV returns this weekend with ‘Honey in the Rock’

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. (WVVA) Theatre West Virginia is back on stage this weekend with the premiere of 'Honey in the Rock.' The play tells the story of West Virginia's formation as a state.



Performances will be held both Friday and Saturday at the Grandview stage starting at 7:30 p.m.



All tickets are $20 per person. Special discounts are offered for those who are seniors, first responders, or AAA card holders. All children are $9.95.



In an interview with WVVA News on Friday, Theatre West Virginia's Exec. Dir. Scott Hill spoke more about what makes Honey in the Rock such a special local tradition.



"The music, the acting, being outside and knowing you are safe. We really invite people to come out and enjoy in the newest national park in the country."



On Sunday at 7:30 p.m., there will be a special performance of 'Romeo & Juliet.' The same ticket prices will also apply for that performance.

