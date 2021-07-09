Travel firms sue UK government over its travel restrictions

LONDON (AP) — A group of British airports and airlines is taking the U.K. government to court, demanding it disclose the evidence behind its coronavirus travel restrictions. Manchester Airports Group, which owns Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports, on Friday brought the case along with airlines Ryanair, Virgin Atlantic and easyJet, travel business Tui and British Airways’ parent company, IAG. The travel businesses say the government’s “traffic light” system of classifying countries as low, medium or high risk, is not transparent. The government says forcing it to disclose all the evidence “would lead to a serious risk of delay in a decion-making process.” Two High Court judges said Friday that they will give their ruling at a later date.