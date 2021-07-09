Trooper performs Heimlich after motorist chokes on marijuana

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper successfully performed the Heimlich Maneuver after a man allegedly attempted to swallow a bag of cannabis when he was pulled over for speeding. WEWS-TV reports that Trooper Charles Hoskin conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle that was allegedly traveling at 94 mph in a 70-mph zone. Dash camera video posted to the Ohio State Police Twitter account shows Hoskin asking if the driver could breathe before helping him out of the car and performing the Heimlich. The man expelled a bag of marijuana and apologized to the officer.