UK police officer admits killing woman abducted on walk home

National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer has pleaded guilty to murdering a 33-year-old woman Sarah Everard, who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping marketing executive Sarah Everard, who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court on Friday. He appeared by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison. The search for Everard and news of her killing caused a nationwide outcry, with women sharing experiences of being threatened, attacked or simply facing the everyday fear of violence when walking alone.  

Associated Press

