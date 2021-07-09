US stops jailing pregnant migrants, reversing Trump policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will stop detaining migrants facing deportation if they are pregnant or recently gave birth in a reversal of a Trump-era policy. The new policy announced Friday is similar to one that was in force under President Barack Obama. The new directive doesn’t bar Immigration and Customs Enforcement from initiating proceedings to deport migrants without legal status. But it would not longer jail them if they are pregnant, nursing or have given birth within the past year while they contest their removal. Former President Donald Trump’s administration eliminated a policy barring the detention of pregnant migrants as part of its broader effort to increase immigration enforcement.