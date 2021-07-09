Vatican: Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis is walking, working and has celebrated Mass at a Rome hospital where he also will deliver his weekly Sunday blessing while recovering from intestinal surgery. The Vatican’s said Friday that Francis’ temperature was normal again following the slight fever he ran Wednesday evening, It says his treatment and recovery at Gemelli hospital was proceeding as planned. The 84-year-old Francis had half of his colon removed last Sunday for what the Vatican described as a “severe” narrowing of his large intestine. The Vatican says he plans to deliver his noontime blessing this Sunday from the 10th floor of the hospital, which has a special suite reserved for popes.