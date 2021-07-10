Another round of strong to severe storms possible on Sunday

The thunderstorms that are moving in our area will start to weaken as we continue into the evening hours. Some storms though may become strong or severe before the sun sets. Heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning are all possible!

Overnight a few spotty showers are possible, but most will be dry. Tonight some patchy fog may form and temperatures will be in the 60s.

We remain warm and humid for our Sunday with temperatures in the 80s. Once again showers and storms will build back in starting tomorrow afternoon and will continue into the evening hours.

The warm front that is crossing through tonight will be up to our north tomorrow. With the heat, humidity and even a little bit of sunshine these ingredients can help thunderstorms go off. Tomorrow brings the opportunity to for a couple of storms to be severe. If a storm is severe in our area the main threats would be damaging winds, heavy downpours (that could lead to flash flooding) and frequent lightning.

Throughout the work week expect a daily chance for showers and storms and we are staying toasty! Tune in to see your ten-day forecast on WVVA at 6PM and 11PM!