Charles has 34 points, 17 rebounds; Sky top Mystics in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Tina Charles had 32 points and 17 rebounds to continue her renaissance season and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 89-85 in overtime Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Charles, the 2012 WNBA MVP, is having a career year in her 11th season — her first with the Mystics. The five-time first team all-WNBA pick is averaging a career-best and league-leading 25.8 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting a career-high 36% from 3-point range. Ariel Atkins added 14 points for Washington. Stefanie Dolson scored a season-high 20 points for Chicago.