Descendants of West Virginia town’s founders plan reunion

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Descendants of the original founders of Wheeling will return to the city for a family reunion this month. The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register report about 50 members of the McCluskey family will be attending. The family settled in Wheeling in 1840 and has members who trace their lineage to the Zane family, the founders of Wheeling. James McCluskey, a Scots-Irish man, originally emigrated to the United States and came to Wheeling to find work as a drayman on the Ohio River. The McCluskey family also has ties to several other prominent Wheeling families, including the Liebolds and Nelsons.