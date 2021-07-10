Ethiopia’s ruling party wins national election in landslide

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party has been declared the winner of last month’s national election in a landslide, assuring a second term for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The National Election Board of Ethiopia says the party won 410 seats out of 436 contested in the federal parliament, which will see some seats remain vacant after one-fifth of constituencies didn’t vote due to unrest or logistical reasons. The vote was a major test for Abiy, who came to power in 2018 and oversaw dramatic political reforms but has been accused by critics of backtracking from some promises. No voting occurred in the conflict-hit Tigray region.