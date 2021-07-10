Léa Seydoux tests positive, may miss Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France (AP) — Léa Seydoux, one of France’s most famous actors, is at risk of missing the Cannes Film Festival after testing positive for COVID-19. Seydoux has been fully vaccinated but she tested positive while working on a film, her representative confirmed Saturday. She is asymptomatic and isolating at home in Paris, hoping that negative tests on consecutive days could allow her to still attend the festival in the south of France. Seydoux was set to be one of the most ubiquitous stars at Cannes this year. She stars in four films at the festival.