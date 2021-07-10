Mabscott United Methodist Church hosts rummage sale for “Operation Backpack”

MABSCOTT, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Mabscott United Methodist Church hosted their 26 annual rummage sale fundraiser for Operation Backpack.

The program, which began in 1996, provides backpacks and school supplies to students in need.

It reaches schools in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, and Wyoming counties.

Cindy Parker, the coordinator of "Operation Backpack", said doing this project is essential because many students are in need in the community, and they want to set them up for success.

"There's so many students out there that don't have that and a lot of people, a lot of kids don't want to share and um so we want them to have what they need to start out with so they feel the same as everyone else," said Parker

The sale lasted from Thursday to Saturday.

Anyone who missed the sale but still wants to help can send donations to the church by mail and follow them on Facebook to learn about future projects.