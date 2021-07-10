Nebraska zoo says 200 people possibly exposed to rabid bat

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha, Nebraska, zoo says roughly 200 people were possibly exposed to a rabid bat. Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Friday said it’s paying for rabies shots for 186 campers who stayed overnight at the aquarium in recent weeks. A camper woke up to a wild bat flying around her head July 4. No scratches or bites were found on her. The zoo euthanized seven wild bats found in the aquarium. One tested positive for rabies. The zoo’s animal health director says people who visited the aquarium during the day shouldn’t be worried because bats are nocturnal.